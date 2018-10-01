ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Harlem Globetrotters Bully Prevention

ABC13 and the Harlem Globetrotters are teaming up to prevent bullying! Every year the Harlem Globetrotters visit hundreds of schools, meeting students and teaching the A.B.C.s of bully Prevention: "A" is for Action. "B" is for Bravery. "C" is for compassion. We all have our own talents and together we can stop bullying in Houston schools! Learn more HERE.
Harlem Globetrotters



Don't miss The Harlem Globetrotters at Feb 15-17 at The Fertitta Center at UH. GET TICKETS HERE
