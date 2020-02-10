'Hair Love,' Matthew Cherry take home Oscar for animated short film

HAIR LOVE TAKES AN OSCAR! Deandre Arnold’s family is ecstatic as Matthew A Cherry played a huge role in getting him to the Oscars. Green said as he accepted the award “We wanted to normalize black hair” then said they want to help kids like Deandrehttps://t.co/gOHsDj8rXm pic.twitter.com/82WPacaPzL — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) February 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) -- Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film "Hair Love," said his Oscar was for all the stories like DeAndre's.Barbers Hill High School student, Deandre Arnold got a shout out during the Oscars, from the director during his acceptance speech.Cherry said the film was done because "we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair."Family and friends of Deandre at a watch party in Houston cheered the moment "Hair Love" won.The film tells a simple story of an African American father who tries to fix his little girl's hair. Although there are few words, there's a depth of meaning as the images unfold."I just really loved the idea of shining a light on families that don't normally get spotlighted," Cherry said. "Black dads often get a bad rap in mainstream media and this felt like a really good opportunity."Cherry's mom was a legal secretary, while his dad worked for a factory. He grew up to become a star athlete at Loyola Academy in Wilmette.After the University of Akron, Cherry went on to play in the NFL."The thing about the NFL is, it actually retires you," he said.Now, he's a filmmaker and directs episodes of "Blackish" and "Mixedish."Cherry used a Kickstarter campaign to launch "Hair Love," which raised more than $250,000 with high-profile support."In the 100-year history of animation at the time we did our Kickstarter campaign, there were only three animated feature films that featured black protagonists," he said. "Issa Rae... she actually announced not only the Oscar nominations, but she also announced our category, so it was even extra special."Cherry took his fiancée Candace to the Oscar Nominee luncheon and remembered how he got there."My parents are no longer with me but I know they're up there really proud and making things happen as well," Cherry said. "Chicago is just a city that's known for hardworking people. It's the City of Big Shoulders. I've always kind of taken that with me, you know, we're willing to kind of pull up our sleeves and put in the work and that's helped me out here in Los Angeles. In a lot of ways I feel like we've already won. We're already helping young girls gain confidence and wearing their hair how they want to wear it, and same thing for young boys."