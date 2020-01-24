entertainment

'Birds of Prey' cast brings mayhem to 'Harleywood' at Hollywood and Highland pop-up

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Hollywood officially turned into "Harleywood" as the cast of "Birds of Prey" gathered for a night filled with music, fun and mayhem.

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie revived her iconic character of Harley Quinn for the upcoming film, which she also produced.

"It's hard to find a character who gives you as many options as an actor," Robbie said of Harley Quinn.

Robbie made her groundbreaking debut as Harley Quinn in 2016 film "Suicide Squad." Four years later, Robbie is releasing a movie that shines a spotlight on the character that stole everyone's hearts.

"She can be vulnerable," Robbie added. "She can be making terrible decisions...but she's very smart."

In the upcoming film, Robbie's character teams up with a cast full of superheroes to save a young girl in Gotham City. Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays the iconic Black Canary, describes the movie as a "wild ride" that's both action-packed and heartbreaking.

Ewan McGregor takes the role of the villain in this film, playing Black Mask: "In this feminist, female-driven, anti-misogyny piece, he's the reminder of what misogyny really is."

While McGregor said that it wasn't always a joy to play such a bleak character, it was important to have a villain for the women to go up against and really showcase their power.

Actor Chris Messina told On The Red Carpet that audiences will be "blown away" by the performances, especially McGregor's.

Fans in the Los Angeles area can experience "Harleywood" through Saturday, Jan. 25. The courtyard located on Hollywood and Highland is open to the public and will have a light show every half hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT.

"Birds of Prey" comes out in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angelescelebritydc comicsentertainmenthollywoodmoviepop up
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Kimmel tempts Kumail Nanjiani with junk food after viral photo
Blue soccer fields in EaDo are the only ones in the nation
BTS is gracing Texas with 2 concert dates
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
Here's how you can help neighbors impacted by blast
What to know about structural damage after explosion
This is the moment of the deadly explosion in northwest Houston
Avoid the area authorities are calling the 'hot zone'
Houston's 'tox-doc' explains what we know about propylene
What to do now if your home was damaged by blast
Show More
What the company at center of deadly Houston blast does
Blast heavily damaged about 200 Houston homes
Hear firefighters describe moment of deadly explosion
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
Baylor student monitored for possible coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News