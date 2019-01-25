ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best theater events in Houston this weekend

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this weekend.

"Tuesdays with Morrie"





In this stage adaptation of the book by the same name, "Tuesdays with Morrie" tells the story of sports journalist Mitch Albom's visits with college professor Morrie Schwartz after he was diagnosed with ALS.

When: Saturday, January 26, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: A.D. Players Theater, 5420 Westheimer
Price: $27.50

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar"





Bring the kids to the theater to see Eric Carle's classic books come to life onstage. Four books -- "Brown Bear, Brown Bear", "10 Little Rubber Ducks", "The Very Lonely Firefly" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" will be acted out by 75 puppets.

Grab your tickets soon--this show is selling out fast.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: Wortham Theater Center - Cullen Theater, 500 Texas Ave.
Price: $24.15 - $36.25

"The River Bride"





Come to Stages Repertory Theatre to see this drama about two sisters who feel family obligations are completely at odds with what they really want. One sister pines for a man she can't have while the other is drawn to a mystery man who washes ashore days before her wedding.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Stages Repertory Theatre--Yeager Theatre, 3201 Allen Parkway, Suite 101
Price: $25

