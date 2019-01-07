ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best theater events in Houston this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a cabaret review to dinner theater.

---

Music Box: "Year in Review"





It's 2019, but do you remember what happened way back in 2018? Five actor-singers from The Music Box Theater will guide you through a cabaret-style show recalling the highlights and events of the last year.

When: Friday, Jan. 11 & Saturday Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes available)
Where: The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt
Price: $15.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Barefoot in the Park"





Opposites attract in this classic Neil Simon play. Newlyweds Paul and Corie navigate the early days of their marriage, dealing with in-laws, neighbors and their own clashing personalities.

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest
Price: $9.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show"





Grab a date and put on your detective hat for this mystery supper, where the murderer may be seated among you. But be careful, as the four-course dinner could distract you from hidden clues that will help you uncover the truth and solve the case.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. (other showtimes available)
Where: Doubletree Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas St.
Price: $81.07

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
