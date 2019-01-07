The best theater events in Houston this week

Music Box: "Year in Review"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a cabaret review to dinner theater.---It's 2019, but do you remember what happened way back in 2018? Five actor-singers from The Music Box Theater will guide you through a cabaret-style show recalling the highlights and events of the last year.Friday, Jan. 11 & Saturday Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes available)The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt$15.50Opposites attract in this classic Neil Simon play. Newlyweds Paul and Corie navigate the early days of their marriage, dealing with in-laws, neighbors and their own clashing personalities.Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest$9.50Grab a date and put on your detective hat for this mystery supper, where the murderer may be seated among you. But be careful, as the four-course dinner could distract you from hidden clues that will help you uncover the truth and solve the case.Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. (other showtimes available)Doubletree Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas St.$81.07