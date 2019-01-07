The best theater events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Music Box: "Year in Review"
It's 2019, but do you remember what happened way back in 2018? Five actor-singers from The Music Box Theater will guide you through a cabaret-style show recalling the highlights and events of the last year.
When: Friday, Jan. 11 & Saturday Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes available)
Where: The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt
Price: $15.50
"Barefoot in the Park"
Opposites attract in this classic Neil Simon play. Newlyweds Paul and Corie navigate the early days of their marriage, dealing with in-laws, neighbors and their own clashing personalities.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest
Price: $9.50
"The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show"
Grab a date and put on your detective hat for this mystery supper, where the murderer may be seated among you. But be careful, as the four-course dinner could distract you from hidden clues that will help you uncover the truth and solve the case.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. (other showtimes available)
Where: Doubletree Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas St.
Price: $81.07
