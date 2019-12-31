Arts & Entertainment

The best parties in Houston to ring in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- On the night of December 31, Houston will be swarming with New Year's Eve parties. Here's a rundown of festive gatherings, which include a bubbly hotel party, David Bowie tributes, and tiki fun.

Stay safe - and feel free to party hop and plan your night and your ride sharing.

Belvedere Uptown Park
Courvoisier will present this party, which will have a band on the heated patio and the world-famous DJ Lowdown heating up the upscale lounge. And don't forget about the midnight toast, complete with party favors. 9 p.m.

Darwin's Pub
It seems this watering hole is throwing a "Beenies and Bikinis New Year's Eve Party," as people are advised to show up in their swimwear gear since this place will also have hot tubs to lounge in. There will also be $2 Tecate and margaritas and a champagne toast at midnight. 7 p.m.

El Big Bad
This spot will be doing its fifth-annual NYE party as part of a neighborhood block party, taking place in downtown Houston's entertainment district. Come by and have their Unicorn Margarita, made by combining fresh squeezed limes, lemons, agave nectar and 100 percent Blue Weber Tequila and then dropping in a split of Korbel champagne. 8 p.m.

Continue reading on Houston CultureMap
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonnew year's evenew year's eve eventevents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
2 families heartbroken after sons killed at rap video shoot
Purple cross stands honoring 7-year-old shot and killed
Chilly New Year's Eve Night... Rain returns on New Year's Day
ABC13 Evening News for December 30, 2019
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Show More
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police
Missing person search at Grand Canyon for La Porte man
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
More TOP STORIES News