The best music events in Houston this week

Photo: Tadas Mikuckis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

Read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
American Aquarium





American Aquarium is an alternative country band out of Raleigh, NC, that's been active since 2006. They're touring with a new lineup on the heels of their latest release, "Things Change" (2018).

When: Thursday, November 29, 7 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pianist Roman Rabinovich




Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich made his debut at the age of 10 with the Israeli Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta. The New York Times described his style of playing as possessing uncommon sensitivity and feeling.

When: Friday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wortham Theater Center - Cullen Theater, 500 Texas Ave.
Price: $30.50 - $44

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pedrito Martinez Group





Pedrito Martinez is a master percussionist who was recorded and performed with the likes of Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Sting. His album, "Habana Dreams," was critically acclaimed upon release.

When: Saturday, December 1, 8 p.m.
Where: Wortham Theater Center - Cullen Theater, 500 Texas Ave.
Price: $15 - $33.75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Estas Tonne





Estas Tonne is a guitar virtuoso who started as a street musician. As he traveled the world one country at a time, his skills grew alongside his spirit. Preaching an inspirational message of universal consciousness and love, his music has a deep classical structure that combines elements of Latin, electronica, flamenco and gypsy influence.

When: Sunday, December 2, 6 p.m.
Where: Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun Road
Price: $54.60 - $65.10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

