The best health and wellness events in Houston this week

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a luncheon to a networking event, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Attend the 6th annual Women's Heart Health Luncheon on Friday, with featured speaker Dr. Jon-Cecil Walkes, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon. There will be a health expo from 11a.m.- 12p.m., with a focus on vascular health and varicose veins. The luncheon will start at noon, with all proceeds benefiting the Go Red for Women campaign.Friday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.St. Joseph Medical Center, 1401 St. Joseph Parkway$10 (General Admission); $100 (Reserved Table for 7 guests)This happy hour mixer aims to connect mental health professionals who promote therapy and good mental health practices in minority communities. The mingling is free but the meals are not.Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.Doberman's Bar & Grill, 519 Shepherd DriveFreeThis is a networking event for people in the beauty, fitness, fashion and health and wellness industries. There will be workshops, presentations and attendees will have a chance to promote their brands.Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-6 p.m.True Rest Float Spa, 5190 Buffalo SpeedwayFree