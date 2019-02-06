ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best health and wellness events in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a luncheon to a networking event, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6th Annual Women's Heart Health Luncheon





Attend the 6th annual Women's Heart Health Luncheon on Friday, with featured speaker Dr. Jon-Cecil Walkes, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon. There will be a health expo from 11a.m.- 12p.m., with a focus on vascular health and varicose veins. The luncheon will start at noon, with all proceeds benefiting the Go Red for Women campaign.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: St. Joseph Medical Center, 1401 St. Joseph Parkway
Price: $10 (General Admission); $100 (Reserved Table for 7 guests)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Melanin & Mental Health Happy Hour





This happy hour mixer aims to connect mental health professionals who promote therapy and good mental health practices in minority communities. The mingling is free but the meals are not.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Doberman's Bar & Grill, 519 Shepherd Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Health and wellness industry mixer





This is a networking event for people in the beauty, fitness, fashion and health and wellness industries. There will be workshops, presentations and attendees will have a chance to promote their brands.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2-6 p.m.
Where: True Rest Float Spa, 5190 Buffalo Speedway
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 ways to make the most of your week in Houston
Tyra Banks to open 'Modelland' theme park in 2019
R. Kelly plans overseas tour amid sexual abuse allegations
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murdered Tomball woman was about to go on anniversary trip
Houston man found dead, partially buried in Florida
Suspected meth, cocaine among drugs seized during search
Deputies apprehend home invasion suspects in NW Harris Co.
'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil some of the fan freebies for 2019
Masked men rob armored truck at bank in west Houston
Survey: Men, millennials spend much more on Valentine's Day
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
Show More
Woman arrested for DWI was 4 times over the legal limit
Study suggests women's brains are younger than men's
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect who dragged her
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Tyra Banks to open 'Modelland' theme park in 2019
More News