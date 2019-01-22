ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best health and wellness events in Houston this week

Photo: Indian Yogi /Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a pain relief seminar to a meditation seminar, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
FREE Stem Cell for Pain Relief Seminar





Do you wake up with aches and pains? Find out about an alternative medical treatment at this educational regenerativepain relief seminar. The event is free but you must RSVP first.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston Willowbrook, 7815 Willow Chase Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Vision Board Playshop with More To Life




It's not too late to create a vision board for 2019. At this workshop, you'll learn how having a powerful vision can help you plan and accomplish your goals for the year. Some decorations will be supplied, but bring any inspiring photos and personal embellishments for your board.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Hilton Houston Westchase, 9999 Westheimer Road
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Better Life 2019 Workshop Houston





At this two-part workshop, learn about the Pure Therapeutic Ketone and the Ketone Operating System. Part one establishes the tenets of Pure Therapeutic Ketones and the N8tive lifestyle program. In part two, you learn how to convert others to the keto diet program and earn a passive income at the same time.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Sharespace, 5001 Navigation Blvd.
Price: $5 (GUEST Ticket); $24.95 (Pruver- Pruvit Promoter Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

IDA CME Meditation Event





This event aims to show the power of meditation on a macro level. There will be two presentations: one called "Meditation and The Art of War" and another titled "Can You Meditation Change the World?" Following the presentations, guests will enjoy high tea.

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar St.
Price: $65 (Non-Member (IDA))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
