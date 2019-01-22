The best health and wellness events in Houston this week

FREE Stem Cell for Pain Relief Seminar

Vision Board Playshop with More To Life

Better Life 2019 Workshop Houston

IDA CME Meditation Event

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a pain relief seminar to a meditation seminar, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Do you wake up with aches and pains? Find out about an alternative medical treatment at this educational regenerativepain relief seminar. The event is free but you must RSVP first.Thursday, Jan. 24, 1-2 p.m.Home2 Suites by Hilton Houston Willowbrook, 7815 Willow Chase Blvd.FreeIt's not too late to create a vision board for 2019. At this workshop, you'll learn how having a powerful vision can help you plan and accomplish your goals for the year. Some decorations will be supplied, but bring any inspiring photos and personal embellishments for your board.Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Hilton Houston Westchase, 9999 Westheimer Road$25At this two-part workshop, learn about the Pure Therapeutic Ketone and the Ketone Operating System. Part one establishes the tenets of Pure Therapeutic Ketones and the N8tive lifestyle program. In part two, you learn how to convert others to the keto diet program and earn a passive income at the same time.Saturday, Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Sharespace, 5001 Navigation Blvd.$5 (GUEST Ticket); $24.95 (Pruver- Pruvit Promoter Ticket)This event aims to show the power of meditation on a macro level. There will be two presentations: one called "Meditation and The Art of War" and another titled "Can You Meditation Change the World?" Following the presentations, guests will enjoy high tea.Saturday, Jan. 26, 2-6 p.m.Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar St.$65 (Non-Member (IDA))