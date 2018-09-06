ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best health and wellness events in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a clean wine tasting to an outdoor festival that promotes kidney health, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Clean Wine Tasting


This wine tasting (wine provided by Scout & Cellar) is hosted by Whole Health Center Houston and presented by Jason Gourlas. He'll teach attendees the health and wellness benefits of wine while also covering the pesticides and chemical additives that are imbued into mass-produced vintages.

Though it's free, space is limited and filling up fast, so register quickly if you're interested.

When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Club Room at 2603 Augusta Drive
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Mentoring The 100 Way: Back to School - Healthy Minds and Bodies





If you've got a child who's preparing to return to school, this mentoring session will help them get ready. Hosted by the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston in conjunction with Melanin Yoga Project, the session will allow mentees to learn how to maintain healthy minds and bodies in order to achieve greater academic success.

Following the workshop, there will be an opportunity for parents to ask questions and receive answers from a panel of local school leaders.

When: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Houston Kidney Action Day





The American Kidney Fund will be putting on this free outdoor festival. Attendees can receive free health screenings, participate in fitness activities, check out healthy cooking demonstrations, try food samples and win prizes and giveaways.

When: Sunday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
