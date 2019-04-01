The best food and drink events in Houston this week

The 5th Annual Heads N Tails Crawfish Fest

B&B Butchers Astros Home Opener Hot Dog Specials

B.B. Lemon Hosts Astros Home Opener Pregame Patio Party

Southern Fried Chicken Festival

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a crawfish boil to a fried chicken festival, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.First, chow down on Southern-style crawfish while enjoying live music, including zydeco, shopping from local vendors and ordering other treats from food trucks on Saturday at the fifth annual Heads N Tails Crawfish Fest.Saturday, April 6, 1-9 p.m.Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce St.$10. Multiple ticket options available.The Boys of Summer are back and, to celebrate the Astros home opener on Friday, B&B Butchers is offering a home run of a deal on specialty hot dogs. Try The Ballpark Classic (two Texas Wagyu franks), Chef Tommy's Dog (Texas Wagyu hot dog with thick cut applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crust, topped with caramelized onions and house-made truffle-infused honey) or swing for the fences with the $124 Break the Bank Frank (Texas Wagyu hot dog on a truffle butter toasted bun and topped with 2oz of A5 Japanese Wagyu filet, sauteed Maine lobster in a truffle mustard beurre blanc and finished with 24k gold edible flakes). The restaurant will also provide complimentary transportation to and from the ballpark.Friday, April 5, 11 a.m.B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington Ave.$14-$124Or, head over to B.B. Lemon for ballpark-style hot dogs and traditional fare and drinks on Friday for its Astros home opener party. Challenge your friends in a game of cornhole, Connect 4 and horseshoes on the patio while live music plays in the background.Friday, April 5, 3 p.m.B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington Ave.$19.95Lastly, sample and vote for the best fried chicken at the second annual Southern Fried Chicken Festival on Saturday at Peggy Park. Restaurants, food trucks and others will compete for the title of serving the best fried chicken in Houston, which is the backdrop for live music, games, contests, beer and more at the event.Saturday, April 6, 1-4 p.m.Peggy Park, 4101 Almeda$20-$75