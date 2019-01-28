ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best food and drink events in Houston this week

Photo: José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From speed bartending to pre-game barbecue, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Speed Rack Season 8 South East





Attend this all-female speed-bartending competition that will crown Miss Speed Rack South East. Food and drinks are included with the admission price, and proceeds help raise money to fight breast cancer.

When: Monday, Jan. 28, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Houston Event Venue, 3118 Harrisburg Blvd., Suite 102
Price: $25-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Viet-Ventures Ep 1 @Pho Ga Dong Nai





Join fellow Yelper foodies for this food adventure, where you'll sample dry pho at Pho Ga Dong Nai in Bellaire. Dry pho noodles don't sit in broth, rather they are mixed with a tangy sauce, vegetables and meat. Let the adventure begin!

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Pho Ga Dong Nai,11528 Bellaire Blvd.
Price: $8-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Super Beef Sunday





Get your beef on before the big game on Sunday. For $50, you'll get tastings from pitmasters Louie Mueller Barbecue, Eddie O's Texas Barbecue and Eaker Barbecue, as well as beer from Saint Arnold's and a commemorative pint glass.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.
Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
