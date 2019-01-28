The best food and drink events in Houston this week

Speed Rack Season 8 South East

Viet-Ventures Ep 1 @Pho Ga Dong Nai

Super Beef Sunday

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From speed bartending to pre-game barbecue, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Attend this all-female speed-bartending competition that will crown Miss Speed Rack South East. Food and drinks are included with the admission price, and proceeds help raise money to fight breast cancer.Monday, Jan. 28, 6-10 p.m.The Houston Event Venue, 3118 Harrisburg Blvd., Suite 102$25-$30Join fellow Yelper foodies for this food adventure, where you'll sample dry pho at Pho Ga Dong Nai in Bellaire. Dry pho noodles don't sit in broth, rather they are mixed with a tangy sauce, vegetables and meat. Let the adventure begin!Saturday, Feb. 2, 12:30 p.m.Pho Ga Dong Nai,11528 Bellaire Blvd.$8-$15Get your beef on before the big game on Sunday. For $50, you'll get tastings from pitmasters Louie Mueller Barbecue, Eddie O's Texas Barbecue and Eaker Barbecue, as well as beer from Saint Arnold's and a commemorative pint glass.Sunday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.$50