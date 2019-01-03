The best family and learning events in Houston this week

Youth Performance Poetry Session

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From poetry to playground passes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Know any talented teens between the ages of 13 and 19 with a sharp wit? Bring them to Discovery Green for a slam poetry workshop, where they will meet other writers and improve their craft.Friday, Jan. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.Discovery Green, 1500 McKinneyFreeCalling all sneakerheads. Come be a part of the world's largest community-based sneaker event. Buyers, sellers, traders and gawkers alike are all welcome to check out this footwear festival.Sunday, Jan. 6, 3-8 p.m.Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road$20-$150Too cold to send the kids outside to play? Let them burn off energy by literally bouncing off the walls at Pump It Up. Opt for passes or book a party at a discount.6030 S. Rice Ave., Gulfton$39 (40 percent discount off regular price)