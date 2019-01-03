The best family and learning events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Youth Performance Poetry Session
Know any talented teens between the ages of 13 and 19 with a sharp wit? Bring them to Discovery Green for a slam poetry workshop, where they will meet other writers and improve their craft.
When: Friday, Jan. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
H-Town Sneaker Summit
Calling all sneakerheads. Come be a part of the world's largest community-based sneaker event. Buyers, sellers, traders and gawkers alike are all welcome to check out this footwear festival.
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road
Price: $20-$150
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pump It Up - Up to 40% Off Inflatable Playground Passes
Too cold to send the kids outside to play? Let them burn off energy by literally bouncing off the walls at Pump It Up. Opt for passes or book a party at a discount.
Where: 6030 S. Rice Ave., Gulfton
Price: $39 (40 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal