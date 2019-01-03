ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Houston this week

Pump It Up. | Photo: Justin T./Yelp

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From poetry to playground passes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Youth Performance Poetry Session





Know any talented teens between the ages of 13 and 19 with a sharp wit? Bring them to Discovery Green for a slam poetry workshop, where they will meet other writers and improve their craft.

When: Friday, Jan. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

H-Town Sneaker Summit





Calling all sneakerheads. Come be a part of the world's largest community-based sneaker event. Buyers, sellers, traders and gawkers alike are all welcome to check out this footwear festival.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road
Price: $20-$150
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pump It Up - Up to 40% Off Inflatable Playground Passes





Too cold to send the kids outside to play? Let them burn off energy by literally bouncing off the walls at Pump It Up. Opt for passes or book a party at a discount.

Where: 6030 S. Rice Ave., Gulfton
Price: $39 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
