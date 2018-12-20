The best family and learning events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Santa's Little Helper
On Saturday, take the kids to enjoy and hour-long musical about a young girl who helps Santa reverse the Winter Witch's wintry spell. Warm up your pipes and be ready to sing along.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Houston Metropolitan Dance Center, 2808 Caroline St.
Price: $10
38 percent off bubble soccer
What's not fun about bouncing around in a large bubbleball while playing soccer? Do it at Urban Bubbleball at a 38-percent discount off the regular price.
Where: 2619 Polk St., Downtown Houston
Price: $61.50-$155 (38 percent discount off regular price of game for four people)
Get 51-percent off admission at 3Quest Challenge
Grab a friend and engage in a friendly digital scavenger hunt through the city. This Groupon deal gets you a 51-percent discount on a challenge for two.
Where: 900 Smith St., Downtown Houston
Price: $19.50 -$61.50(51-percent discount off regular price on challenge for two)
Get 4 percent off virtual adventure rides at XD Ride
Enter the world of virtual reality, featuring werewolves and zombies and monsters, oh my! This deal scores you a 4-percent discount on the regular price of two thrilling rides.
Where: 5085 Westheimer Road, Westside
Price: $24-$33 (4 percent discount off regular price for two rides)
