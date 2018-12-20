ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Houston this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From bubble soccer to a virtual reality experience, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Santa's Little Helper





On Saturday, take the kids to enjoy and hour-long musical about a young girl who helps Santa reverse the Winter Witch's wintry spell. Warm up your pipes and be ready to sing along.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Houston Metropolitan Dance Center, 2808 Caroline St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

38 percent off bubble soccer




What's not fun about bouncing around in a large bubbleball while playing soccer? Do it at Urban Bubbleball at a 38-percent discount off the regular price.

Where: 2619 Polk St., Downtown Houston
Price: $61.50-$155 (38 percent discount off regular price of game for four people)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Get 51-percent off admission at 3Quest Challenge





Grab a friend and engage in a friendly digital scavenger hunt through the city. This Groupon deal gets you a 51-percent discount on a challenge for two.

Where: 900 Smith St., Downtown Houston
Price: $19.50 -$61.50(51-percent discount off regular price on challenge for two)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Get 4 percent off virtual adventure rides at XD Ride





Enter the world of virtual reality, featuring werewolves and zombies and monsters, oh my! This deal scores you a 4-percent discount on the regular price of two thrilling rides.

Where: 5085 Westheimer Road, Westside
Price: $24-$33 (4 percent discount off regular price for two rides)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
