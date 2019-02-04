The best charity events in Houston this week

From lunch to a ball, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Lunch and a Movie
Join the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for lunch and a movie as they raise money to benefit local scholarships. Lunch includes your choice of pizza, burger, chicken tenders or a grilled chicken Caesar salad. Then enjoy a small popcorn and a soda during a screening of " What Men Want." Stick around after the show for a chance to win prizes.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Studio Movie Grill City Centre, 822 Town and Country Blvd.
Price: $35 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
St. Cecilia Valentine's Dinner
Attend this Valentine's Dinner that benefits the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund. There will be a cocktail hour with live music, a three-course dinner and finally a silent auction.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m.
Where: St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive
Price: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Junior League of Houston 71st Annual Charity Ball: Fire & Ice
You have two chances to attend the 71st Annual Charity Ball -- Friday or Saturday. This black tie event benefits the Junior League of Houston and features a cocktail hour, a silent auction, a show and a dinner menu by Tea Room head chef Michael Smith.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Junior League of Houston, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane
Price: $500-$5000
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets