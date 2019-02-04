The best charity events in Houston this week

Lunch and a Movie

St. Cecilia Valentine's Dinner

The Junior League of Houston 71st Annual Charity Ball: Fire & Ice

Looking to make a difference this week?From lunch to a ball, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for lunch and a movie as they raise money to benefit local scholarships. Lunch includes your choice of pizza, burger, chicken tenders or a grilled chicken Caesar salad. Then enjoy a small popcorn and a soda during a screening of " What Men Want." Stick around after the show for a chance to win prizes.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.Studio Movie Grill City Centre, 822 Town and Country Blvd.$35 (General Admission)Attend this Valentine's Dinner that benefits the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund. There will be a cocktail hour with live music, a three-course dinner and finally a silent auction.Saturday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m.St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive$75You have two chances to attend the 71st Annual Charity Ball -- Friday or Saturday. This black tie event benefits the Junior League of Houston and features a cocktail hour, a silent auction, a show and a dinner menu by Tea Room head chef Michael Smith.Friday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.Junior League of Houston, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane$500-$5000