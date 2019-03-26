The best arts events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Tropical Salsa Wednesday Social
Learn to salsa or show off your moves at Fabian's Latin Flavors on Wednesday night. At the all-level salsa class, Latin Dance Factory instructors will guide attendees to the rhythms of salsa, bachata and cumbia beats. Take a break at any time at the bar, which also offers a full food menu.
When: Wednesday, March 27, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Fabian's Latin Flavors, 301 Main St.
Price: Free (Admission); $7 (Dance Class)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Free Salsa and Bachata Party with Live Music
Can't make it Wednesday night? The Latin Dance Factory will be hosting another salsa-centric soiree this Thursday that features live music by Orquestra Salmerum, where instructors will be teaching an open-level bachata and salsa class.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m.- Friday, March 29, 12 a.m.
Where: Sambuca, 909 Texas Ave.
Price: Free (Admission); $10 (Dance Class)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Immersive Vibrationsz 2.0
Prepare for a visually stimulating musical experience at this free concert this Thursday night. The performance features projected lights in sync to the beat of the music. The lineup includes So Below, Dem Roots and Emanuel Jay and the Soul Creatures. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Deep Eddy Vodka will also be offering complimentary drinks.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m.- Friday, March 29, 12 a.m.
Where: 7800 Amelia Road
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park
Make time this weekend for the Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park. The annual festival showcases the work of300 artists from around the world working in 19 different mediums. In addition to art, the festival features live music, food, vendors and creative zones for the entire family.
When: Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.- Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.
Where: Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park, Memorial Drive, South Picnic Lane.
Price: $5 (6-12 years old); $12 (Adult). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Play That Goes Wrong
See the opening-night performance of "The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Hobby Center on Tuesday. The comedy takes place on the calamity-filled opening night of the play "The Murder at Haversham Manor," and follows the ill-prepared cast and crew as hilarity ensues.
When: Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hobby Center, 800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets