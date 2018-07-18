ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Bachelor casting call in Houston!

Casting for the new season of The Bachelor has begun! Houston, do you have the charm, style and charisma it takes to find true love on the popular, romantic ABC reality series? Eligible women who feel they could become America's next leading lady invited to The Downtown Houston Aquarium to meet with the show's casting producers.

Start now by completing the application! CLICK HERE

Houston TX

Thursday July 19, 2018
FROM: 5PM - 9PM
The Downtown Aquarium, Houston

410 Bagby Street
Houston, TX 77002

Applicants, learn more here
