The 4 best dramas screening around Houston this week

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb.14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Thursday, Feb. 28; and Cinemark Memorial City (Memorial City Mall) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. "Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Olivia Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, The Favourite just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Sunday, Feb. 24 and Cinemark Memorial City (Memorial City Mall) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," noted Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Friday, Feb. 22; AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Friday, Feb. 22; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy - not sure that really matters either. When (Rami) Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," and the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channelling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
It's screening at Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, Feb. 28; Cinemark Memorial City (Memorial City Mall) through Saturday, Feb. 23; and AMC Houston 8 (510 Texas St.) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.