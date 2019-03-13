The 3 best movies screening around Pearland this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," while Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post noted, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Pearland Premiere Cinema 6 (5050 W. Broadway) and Cinemark at Pearland and XD (Highway 288 and Highway 518) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
"Is it a feel-good charmer poised to rake in greenbacks and Oscar gold? You bet! But don't let that keep you away from this overall well balanced (and timed) look forward from the safe distance of America's motley past," according to Scott Marks of the San Diego Reader, while the Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."
It's playing at Cinemark at Pearland and XD (Highway 288 and Highway 518) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch.
"It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," noted Sam Adams of Slate, while Tony Baker Comedy's Tony Baker said, "When the action would kick off you could really see the choreography. You could see the movements being executed, you could see what's being done...Alita could really fight."
Interested? It's playing at Cinemark at Pearland and XD (Highway 288 and Highway 518) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
