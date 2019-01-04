The 3 best movies screening around Houston this week

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 25. The site's critical consensus has it that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft." The film is nominated for three Golden Globe awards, including Drama Motion Picture.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The film is nominated for five Golden Globe awards, including Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 16. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads." The film is nominated for five Golden Globe awards, including Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
