The 3 best dramas screening around Houston this week

Image: BlacKkKlansman/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want to reflect on the humanity of it all? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Houston.

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

BlacKkKlansman



Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Aug. 10, with a consensus that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at Cinemark Tinseltown USA (11450 East Freeway) through Thursday, Jan. 31; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, Jan. 30; Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Thursday, Jan. 31; and Edwards West Oaks Mall Stadium 14 & RPX (700 W. Oaks Mall) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II





Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Friday, Jan. 25; Greenspoint Premiere Renaissance 15 (12300 N Freeway, #400) through Thursday, Jan. 31; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Friday, Jan. 25; and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
