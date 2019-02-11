HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
The Lone Star State's presence was felt all over the Grammy Awards Sunday as some of the winners on music's biggest night prepare to head to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at the end of the month.

Texas native Kacey Musgraves scooped up four wins, including for Album of the Year for "Golden Hour."

Musgraves stunned on the red carpet, rocking a Valentino ensemble before changing into a red outfit during the show.

"Winning this doesn't make my album any better than anyone else's in that category. They're all so good," she said as she accepted her award.

"Life is pretty tumultuous for all of us right now. It can feel that way. Because of that, art is really thriving and it's been really beautiful to see," Musgraves continued.

She's set to kick off the RodeoHouston concerts on opening night Feb. 25.

SEE MORE: Grammy winners 2019: Female acts, rap songs win big

"I Like It" and "Money" rapper Cardi B will also take the rodeo stage as a Grammy winner.

Cardi B took home Best Rap Album and made history in the process, becoming the first solo woman to win that award.

"Woo, the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed," she joked. "I just want to say thank you everybody that was involved."

Cardi B will perform at the rodeo on March 1.

A rodeo performer alum also made a statement on the red carpet.

Soul singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges rocked a head-to-toe tribute to his home state. His suit, custom made by a New York designer, was all about paying homage to Texas artists.

"It just reflects all my favorite artists back home in Texas and all that kind of stuff. You know, it's got some lyrics and all that kind of stuff going on," Bridges explained.

Bridges won the award for best traditional R&B performance for "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand." He performed at the rodeo last year.

SEE ALSO: Red carpet fashion at the 2019 Grammys: PHOTOS

But you can't bring up the Grammys without mentioning powerhouse Houston performers.

Gospel artist Yolanda Adams was part of a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.



Meanwhile, Missouri City native Travis Scott hyped the crowd with a performance of "No Bystanders."



Scott won't be at the rodeo, but he will be back in Houston this week for the second leg of his "Wish You Were Here" tour.

It stops at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13.

RELATED: BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2
