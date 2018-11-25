From the gridiron to the music stage, Arian Foster's transition from Houston Texans running back to rapper has been a successful one.And Foster's former teammates are helping him gain even more notoriety.Former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing and current Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made cameos during Foster's gig at the House of Blues.Foster, also known by his rap alias Bobby Feeno, debuted the rapper persona for the first time in front of a live audience on Saturday.Foster's debut album 'Flamingo & Koval' was in April after several years of recording.