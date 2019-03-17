Arts & Entertainment

Teen out to beat his own record for solving Rubik's Cube using feet

EMBED <>More Videos

Using his feet, teen Daniel Rose-Levine tries to beat his own World Record time to solve a Rubiks cube.

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York -- A teenager from Brooklyn is practicing to beat his own world record time for solving a Rubik's Cube with his feet.

16-year-old Daniel Rose-Levine set the current record for fastest time with 16.96 seconds last March.

"I started going to competitions for my hands," Rose-Levine said. "But there's 18 different events that they have in these competitions and one of them is feet, so I decided to start practicing feet just for the competitions and eventually I got pretty good at it."

The teen says that he has entered competitions using his feet 15 times.

He's set the world record four times, and says that he's sure he can beat his most recent record again.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkworld recordteenager
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father and son injured during road rage incident near RodeoHouston
Houston-area Catholic leader hospitalized for mild stroke
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Body found believed to be abducted 2-year-old girl: Police
Man believed to have fired at officer during chase: HPD
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Apple Watch could detect irregular heartbeat, study says
Show More
Emergency crews battling fire at ExxonMobil chemical plant
Couple gets engaged during Cody Johnson meet-and-greet
1 killed in motorcycle crash in Houston's East End
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
This candle will have your home smelling like Big Mac's
More TOP STORIES News