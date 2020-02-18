Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift's father fights burglar who broke into Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Taylor Swift's father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse, a newspaper is reporting.

The Tampa Bay Times said that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.

The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper reports, citing police records. Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.

Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover could not be found, however, until last week, when he was arrested on burglary charges. He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.

Terrence Hoover was arrested on burglary charges.



Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear whether the intruder targeted the home. The 30-year-old singer lives elsewhere.

Hoover's mother told the newspaper that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.

The penthouse encompasses the entire top floor of one Vinoy tower and includes 5,359 square feet, three bedrooms and three full baths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridataylor swiftburglaryentertainmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man impaled by fence after hitting deer in Montgomery Co.
Patchy morning fog, evening cold front in Houston
Man takes bath in Wendy's restaurant sink
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman multiple times in NW Harris County
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Show More
How to background check your online dates for free
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Boy allegedly tortured by grandparents to be buried in Texas
Meet NASA's first ever South Asian female flight director
More TOP STORIES News