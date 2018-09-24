I’m thrilled to announce my partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations to launch my new @Disney and @ABCEntertainment talk show next fall! Here’s a sneak peek of what we’re cooking up for you all! pic.twitter.com/lOPJAJIWKS — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 24, 2018

Starting next fall, Tamron Hall is hoping viewers will welcome her into their living rooms.The journalist will be hosting a talk show that will air on the ABC Owned Television Stations, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International announced Monday."I'm the girl next door and you're my neighbor," Hall said in a promotion for the show. "We are all community."Among her accolades, Hall is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in electronic journalism."We're excited to bring Tamron Hall to our ABC Owned Stations next fall and are confident she'll be a unique and welcome voice in daytime," said Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group. "Tamron is refreshingly authentic and approachable. She genuinely cares about people, their struggles and their triumphs. We know she'll connect with our audiences in a personal and positive way."The ABC Owned Television Stations is a group of eight local ABC stations around the country, including this station."I'm thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show - which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity - to audiences across the country," said Tamron Hall. "Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it's vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn't be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that's what we'll deliver next fall!"