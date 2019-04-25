celebrity babies

Tamron Hall gives birth to first child, posts Instagram photo of 'Moses & Mama'

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall has welcomed her first child, a boy named Moses.

The future talk show host shared the big news on Instagram with a sweet snap of her and the newborn.



Hall wrote: "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."

The 48-year-old TV personality will be hosting a syndicated talk show that will air on the ABC-Owned Televisions Stations beginning September 9, she previously announced.

Hall waited until she was 32 weeks pregnant in early March to share the good news, writing, "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."

Tamron Hall's new talk show will premiere on ABC-owned stations on September 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiesentertainmentbabypregnancyu.s. & world
CELEBRITY BABIES
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
Kim Kardashian West reveals new baby's name
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News