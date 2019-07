Tamron Hall gives birth to first child, posts Instagram photo of 'Moses & Mama'

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall has welcomed her first child, a boy named Moses.The future talk show host shared the big news on Instagram with a sweet snap of her and the newborn.Hall wrote: "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."The 48-year-old TV personality will be hosting a syndicated talk show that will air on the ABC-Owned Televisions Stations beginning September 9, she previously announced Hall waited until she was 32 weeks pregnant in early March to share the good news, writing , "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."