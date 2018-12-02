ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Subway helps kids see 'Mary Poppins Returns' for free

Steve Romo
Subway is serving a fresh deal that might be as sweet as a spoonful of sugar, and not half as bad for your teeth.

The restaurant chain is giving away free children's movie passes to "Mary Poppins Returns" when customers purchase of Subway Fresh Fit for Kids meals.

The highly anticipated sequel of the 54-year-old movie musical "Mary Poppins" premieres on December 19.

According to Subway, the codes expire Jan. 7 or when the movie is no longer in theaters.
