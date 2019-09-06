ABC Primetime

Eric Stonestreet of 'Modern Family' stars as Chiefs coach's brother in spoof video

(FILE)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet plays the part of the bumbling younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a new spoof video that was released in advance of the first game of the regular season.

The video features Stonestreet as Randy, the owner of a California Jet Ski business who suffered a career-ending football injury as a 10-year-old. While getting his ankles taped alongside disinterested players, he explains, "Pop Warner. It's no joke."



Throughout the video, he offers players advice and discounts on personal watercraft. General Manager Brett Veach says, "He's almost like having another coach out there, one that we don't want or need."

Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native plays the character Cameron Tucker, on the ABC sitcom that is in its final season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkansas city chiefsabc primetimemodern family
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Silver Ticket winners announced in Houston Idol competition
First look at the new fall season on ABC
'Bachelorette' villain makes it to the hometown dates
'Reef Break' explores Poppy Montgomery's alter ego
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's 'top cop' chases street racer while on his way home
Man found shot to death in stolen vehicle in NW Harris Co.
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at North Carolina's Outer Banks
Ex-Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
ABC13's Morning News
Michael Brantley homers in 13th in Astros' rally past Mariners
There's a pickle festival coming to Houston this weekend
Show More
Days of record 100-degree heat coming to Houston
Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwe president, dies at 95
THE 60: Cheetos brings flamin' haute looks to NY Fashion Week
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Carmakers to add alerts to prevent child heatstroke deaths
More TOP STORIES News