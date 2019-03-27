Arts & Entertainment

'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

Steel Magnolias' hits the screen for 30th anniversary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a fan of the film "Steel Magnolias," this is not a drill!

The ladies are all back together again as the film returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary.

The film returns to the big screen on May 19, 21 and 22.
In Houston, the movie will be available at Regal Grand Parkway 22, Memorial City Mall, and Regal Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24.

The film stars Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton and Sally Field in this timeless, heartfelt southern story.
