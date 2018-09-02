U.S. & WORLD

Spotify offering perk for college students

Spotify offering perk for college students.

Spotify has a new perk for college student subscribers.

The streaming company is offering students access to its on-demand video service at no additional charge.

That gives students access to Hulu and Showtime, in addition to the already included on-demand music and podcast library, for just $5 a month.

If purchased separately, these products would add up to nearly $30.

In order to get the deal, students have to be enrolled in an accredited Title IX college or university.

They also have to sign up directly with Spotify and not through iTunes or Google Play.
