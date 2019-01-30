ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From a volleyball combine to axe throwing, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Lone Star 18's Volleyball Recruiting Combine





Does your high school daughter want to play volleyball in college? Bring her to the the Lone Star 18's recruiting combine on Thursday night. Players will be evaluated by volleyball scouts from NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college teams across Texas. There will also be a recruiting education session for parents.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: NRG Center - Hall C, 1 NRG Park
Price: $85

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Introductory Krav Maga Class





Learn self defense basics in this free introductory Krav Maga class on Saturday. Krav Maga is a hybrid martial arts system that helps you understand your natural instincts when faced with danger. It teaches you to "flip a switch" to defend yourself effectively.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Krav Maga Houston - Central Campus, 2615 Southwest Freeway, #260.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Up to 47 percent off Scuba-Diving Courses





Whether you want to dip your toe or dive right in, there's a discounted course for you at Gigglin Marlin Divers and Swim School. Take a discover scuba diving course (37 percent off), a two-day free-diving clinic (45 percent off) or a full PADI open water diver certification course (47 percent off). Students learn in an indoor, heated saltwater pool, and enrollment includes any equipment that may be needed.
Where: 4502 Almeda Road, South Central Houston
Price: $31.50 (37 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

20 Percent Off Ratchet Hatchet





Come test your axe-throwing skills with discounted admission (20 percent off) to Ratchet Hatchet Houston. The facility has 10 lanes and your group of up to four can throw axes at a target for 90 minutes. Closed toed shoes are mandatory!

Where: Ratchet Hatchet Houston, 524 Waugh Drive, Inner Loop
Price: $28 (20 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
