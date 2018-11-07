Sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Houston this week

BCO Graffiti Art & Bike Ride

Up to 37% Off Scuba-Diving Courses

Up to 20% Off Axe Throwing

Looking to get fit?From a bike tour of street art to axe throwing, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---This free event, hosted by Bayou City Outdoors, offers a guided tour of the street art in Houston. You'll hop on a bike and follow the group as you check out the most prominent and exceptional graffiti in the city.You'll meet at El Tiempo Cantina by 1:45 p.m. If you arrive earlier, you can grab a bite to eat. If you need a bike, you can always find a nearby rental for the tour.Saturday, November 10, 2-5 p.m.El Tiempo Cantina, 2814 Navigation Blvd.FreeIf you've always wanted to try scuba diving, this deal offers you the chance to partake in lessons from PADI-certified pros who can teach you the basics in the safety of an indoor saltwater pool. There are also followup courses if you want to get into more advanced lessons and techniques in open water.4502 Almeda Road, South Central Houston$31.50 (37 percent discount off regular price)Try your hand at axe throwing in this indoor range. You'll get 90 minutes on one of its lanes for up to four people to try it out. Safety instructors are present to give you the basics. It's a BYOB type of place too!524 Waugh Drive, Inner Loop$28 (20 percent discount off regular price)