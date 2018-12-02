<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4773753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

''SpongeBob SquarePants'' creator Stephen Hillenburg, who revealed an ALS diagnosis in 2017, has died, Nickelodeon confirmed. (Left: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, Right: AP Photo/Nickelodeon)