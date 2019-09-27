spiderman

Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel after split

(Spider-Man/Facebook)

LOS ANGELES -- Spider-Man won't be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third "Spider-Man" film starring Tom Holland.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey's future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

RELATED: Spider-Man, the Avengers worlds collide after Sony-Marvel deal

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he's thrilled that the character's journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a "winning partnership" for both studios.

The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemarvel comicsdisneymovie newsmarvelsuperheroesu.s. & worldspidermansony
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPIDERMAN
'Spider-Man' heads to Atascocita to make others feel better
Dr Pepper releasing first new flavor in 5 years
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'
Teen candidate takes down man who allegedly tried to stab him
Prayer rally tonight for paralyzed Austin HS football player
Murff Turf Farm keeping Houston green since 1969
Scattered storms likely through Saturday
Woman accused of serving coworkers meth-laced bean dip
Show More
ABC13's The Midday
Driver still wanted in I-45 crash that took man's legs
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Skydiver killed after slamming into big rig
86-year-old woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
More TOP STORIES News