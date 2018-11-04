ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to spice up your life - the Spice Girls may be getting back together for a reunion tour! Well, at least that's what many fans are hoping for. (AP)

A report says the Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The Sun newspaper said Saturday that the 1990s girl group is about to announce a new tour, but without original member Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham.

The newspaper says the band has recorded a message that will be broadcast Monday announcing a 2019 U.K. stadium tour.

Apart from Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the lineup includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive music
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alec Baldwin arrested for punching man over parking spot
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texans survive in Denver, 19-17, for 6th straight win
BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY: Few clouds, but pleasant weather ahead
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
SNL's Pete Davidson mocks GOP candidate Dan Crenshaw
Verlander, Upton share heartfelt tributes on anniversary
Teens and stepfather found dead in apparent murder-suicide
2 shot near METRO stop in NE Houston, police say
Show More
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
H-E-B announces new limited-edition Selena bags
Man shot and killed at wedding reception: Police
Teacher arrested after 2 students confess sexual relationship to his wife
Mom warns others after near child kidnapping at Target
More News