ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spice Girls announce reunion tour for summer 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Tell 'em what you want, what you really, really want! (AP)

The Spice Girls are coming back for a British stadium tour next summer.

The band plans to take the stage without fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who performed as "Posh Spice" during the group's 1990s pop heyday.

The band said Monday that Beckham would not take part because of business commitments but "will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy."

The tour will mark the first time the group has performed together since the 2012 Olympics.

June dates have been scheduled in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburg, , Bristol and London.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicentertainmentcelebritybuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Coroner: Mac Miller died of mix of drugs and alcohol
Rules
Alec Baldwin arrested for punching man over parking spot
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Deadly wreck investigation creates rush hour gridlock
Man charged after girlfriend's body found in his car
Deliberations continue in deadly Denny's fight re-trial
Coroner: Mac Miller died of mix of drugs and alcohol
Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in Katy: Sheriff
Man shot and killed in apparent robbery in NE Harris County
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
Show More
Gunman in yoga studio shooting recorded misogynistic videos
Your voice. Your vote: Your guide to Election Day
Barbed wire fence placed on U.S.-Mexico border
Cruz and O'Rourke's final stretch before election night
Red light runner blamed for deadly crash in west Harris Co.
More News