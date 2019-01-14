CELEBRITY

'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

EMBED </>More Videos

A whirlwind romance is leading to an engagement for actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

LOS ANGELES, California --
A whirlwind romance is leading to an engagement for actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt posted a photo of his 29-year-old partner sporting an engagement ring on Instagram Monday. He wrote, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!"


There's no word on when and where the wedding will take place.

Schwarzenegger is the elder daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She authored the children's book "Maverick and Me" in 2017 and the positive self-image book "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" in 2010.
RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger drops by Killen's BBQ in Pearland
EMBED More News Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger drops by Killen's BBQ in Pearland



Pratt, who is 39, got divorced in the fall from actress Anna Faris after nearly nine years of marriage. They share a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

SEE ALSO: Carlos Correa's fiancee picks two Astros' wives as bridesmaids

EMBED More News Videos

How well do you know the Astros' significant others?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity engagementsu.s. & worldarnold schwarzeneggersociety
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
'Saved by the Bell' star says he is up for show reboot
HUSTLE-TOWN: See this Rockets star's new Rolls Royce SUV
Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Enter your pie recipe for a chance to win!
SPONSORED: Enter for a chance to win!
SPONSORED: Enter for a chance to win!
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
Show More
UH increases security after 2 armed robberies in 1 week
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Tomball
The 60: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star announces he's engaged
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Alex Bregman shares elbow surgery experience with fans
More News