OSCARS

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler target Oscar nominees with pickup lines

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roma's on Netflix? What next? My microwave makes a movie?" Tina Fey (center) joked, alongside (from left) Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
They might not have been the hosts of the 91st Oscars, but Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's hilarious pickup lines left us wishing they were!

The SNL alumni and seasoned award show hosts followed a rocking performance by Queen Sunday night to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The comedy queens did not disappoint with their trademark tongue-in-cheek wisecracks, often at the expense of celebrities in the audience.

"Hey Chadwick Boseman, Wa-kanda plans do you got later?" Rudolph said, to raucous laughter.

Check out the video above to see who else the trio targeted in their would-be Oscars opening monologue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsu.s. & worldaward showsacademy awards
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Hollywood's hot trends, memorable red carpet looks this year
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Queen, Adam Lambert perform at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold gown at Oscars
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape at the Oscars
Man charged after 6-year-old cousin shoots baby brother
Spike Lee's purple tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Show More
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Katy wrestler Daniel Manibog wins third-straight state title
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool in Texas
More News