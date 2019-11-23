Arts & Entertainment

Take a sneak peek at the new Tomorrowland entrance in Disneyland to be completed in 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Visitors of Disneyland Resort may have noticed some areas have been closed off as a number of enhancements are currently underway.

The latest of these efforts include a new entrance for Tomorrowland in Disneyland. The new look will be completed in 2020 but new renderings are giving Disney fans a sneak peek.

The new entrance will feature wider pathways to improve access for guests, flanked with Space Age-inspired spires that are an homage to past Tomorrowland entrances.

"Tomorrowland has always represented a feeling of optimism. (Imagineer) John Hench originally designed the land with this notion of being wide open to innovative ideas and technology. When we started looking at the different Tomorrowland entrances through the years, both the 1955 and 1967 versions had a very optimistic appeal which resonated with us," said Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine in a statement.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worthing HS worker accused of having sex with student: Sources
Video shows robbers storm pawn shop where customer killed
Inside the program that paid back $6M to victims in 3 years
Former Houston first lady goes to bat again for raid officer
Man dead after being found in pool behind upscale home
Recording studio owner accused of trafficking teens
Simone Biles pained over exclusion from Larry Nassar inquiry
Show More
Testimony reveals timeline in botched HPD raid
ABC13 Evening News for November 22, 2019
This major closure may impact your holiday shopping
Turkey Leg Hut lawyer calls smoke lawsuit 'absurd'
Cold front drops Houston's temp into the 40s Saturday morning
More TOP STORIES News