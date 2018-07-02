ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sistine Chapel exhibit re-opens its doors after mysterious closure

After its mysterious weeklong closure, the Sistine Chapel has re-opened. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Amazing larger-than-life views of Sistine Chapel artwork are once again on display in downtown Houston.

"We decided to step in. We decided it was the right thing to do," Boyd Bryan, director of the Corinthian, said.

The Corinthian's space was rented by Brilliant Lectures for the exhibit, but when the display was closed last week, the Corinthian was getting angry calls.

"People purchased tickets and unfortunately the doors were closed," Bryan said.

Ticket holders found the exhibit unexpectedly closed last week, even visitors like Steve Tusing who drove two hours to see it.

It was very frustrating. Houston traffic is not very accommodating," Tusing said.

Tusing came to view the exhibit for a class he's taking. Bryan allowed him inside even though it was still technically closed.

Now the Corinthian is honoring the tickets already sold, even though they say they get no money from them.

"You see people that have been treated improperly, the right thing to do is stand up and take care of Houstonians," Bryan said.

They're also selling new tickets at the door and keeping the display open through at least the end of July.

Though the exhibit has re-opened, questions remain.

"What caused it to close to begin with?" Reporter Steven Romo asked.

"I don't have all the answers for that. I think y'all have tried to contact the previous producers, which was Brilliant Lectures and I don't know if y'all have heard back, but I'm not at liberty to discuss the details of why exactly it did not open," Bryan said.

Brilliant's executive director Scott Brogan blamed the Corinthian for the closures last week but provided no details on an exact cause.

"I don't think that's a fair characterization since we opened the doors Saturday," Bryan said.

However, no one's saying what really happened.

In the meantime, the giant photo displays are once again available for viewing downtown.

