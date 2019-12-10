new year's eve

Sheryl Crow, Usher to perform on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' from New Orleans

Sheryl Crow and Usher will perform from New Orleans on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The Big Easy will get to ring in 2020 with live performances from Sheryl Crow and Usher.

ABC announced Tuesday that the "Soak up the Sun" and "Yeah!" singers will perform live from the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020." They'll join "Pose" actor Billy Porter, who will host the Central time zone celebration in the Central time zone.

It was previously announced that Ciara will host and perform the celebration out west. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will also perform from Hollywood.

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the telecast from Times Square in New York City. East Coast performers have yet to be announced.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC on Dec. 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicnew year's evetelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2020
6-year-old girl struck in head by 'celebratory gunfire'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front brings rain, drops temps 35 degrees Tuesday
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated: chief
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
Houston's busiest street to be repaved
LIVE | Republicans respond to 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Aventura to play show in Houston on first U.S. tour in 10 years
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time
HPD Chief Acevedo slams Sens. Cornyn and Cruz in wake of death
1 killed when Houston-bound plane crashes in Victoria: Report
Funeral plans finalized for Sgt. Christopher Brewster
More TOP STORIES News