'Shark Tank' favorites to take bite of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' all week

The team from ABC's "Shark Tank" is ready to take a bite of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Four favorite sharks will take on host Chris Harrison's trivia questions as they play for a million-dollar prize, and it's all for their favorite charity.

We'll see Robert Herjavec playing for Seattle's Union Gospel Mission. Lori Grenier kicks things off on Monday, and she'll be playing for Junior Achievement of Southern California.

"Look, they're multi-millionaires, successful businessmen and women for a reason. You never know how they're going to come in and play this game, but they obviously have the intellect. There is not one shark that will fall short of your expectations. They kill it. The way they approach it is just so analytical and methodical, and the way they break it down, I'm like, 'I get it. This is why you're richer than I am,'" Harrison joked.

"Shark Tank Week" on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" begins Monday afternoon and runs all week on ABC.

You can also see a new episode of "Shark Tank" Sunday night.
