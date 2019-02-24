OSCARS

Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Selma Blair steps out with cane at Vanity Fair Oscar party

LOS ANGELES --
Four months after revealing she has multiple sclerosis, actress Selma Blair stepped out onto the red carpet in a stunning, multi-colored gown and cape, walking with the help of a cane.

The actress, notable for her work in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," "Brown's Requiem," and "Hellboy," revealed her MS diagnosis in October.

The 46-year-old Blair was in attendance for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, earning praise and cheers on social media.

