Selena inducted into Houston Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena, the iconic Tejano performer, was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame on Sunday.The Star Trail of Fame recognizes stars who left their mark on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Selena is the ninth person to receive this honor as well as a plaque to celebrate her years performing on the RodeoHouston stage.Selena performed at RodeoHouston three consecutive times, and her last performance at the Astrodome set a record for all-time attendance.The Queen of Tejano continues to inspire her fans and will be remembered in their hearts forever.