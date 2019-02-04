ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake

EMBED </>More Videos

A company claims it bought the comedian's 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake.

NEW YORK --
Jerry Seinfeld was sued Friday by a company claiming it bought the comedian's 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake.

Fica Frio Limited's lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against a comic known for his love of vintage cars.

Seinfeld mixes his affection for fancy vehicles with his love of comedy in his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

The lawsuit said Fica Frio's representatives paid $1.54 million at a March 2016 auction in Amelia Island, Florida. The price included the 10 percent auction house commission.

The lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages including the costs associated with the purchase, said they learned the car was not authentic. Fica Frio is based in the Channel Islands.

The auction summary of the Porsche boasted that it was "FROM THE JERRY SEINFELD COLLECTION" and said it was a "stunning example of a rare thoroughbred Porsche."

According to the lawsuit, Seinfeld left a voicemail last June apologizing and promising a full refund. But it said the refund never came.

Seinfeld's lawyer, Orin Snyder, said the comedian acted in good faith.

"He has asked Fica Frio for evidence to substantiate the allegations. Fica Frio ignored Jerry and instead filed this frivolous lawsuit," Snyder said in a statement.

Still, Snyder said, Seinfeld "is willing to do what's right and fair, and we are confident the court will support the need for an outside evaluator to examine the provenance of the car."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcomedianlawsuitcelebrityNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PETA slams rapper Big Boi for fur coat worn at Super Bowl
Tickets for Houston rooftop theater go on sale soon
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
SPONSORED: Emerald Coast Contest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Child suspect killed after attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Multiple pit bull attacks leave neighborhood on edge
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store, police say
PETA slams rapper Big Boi for fur coat worn at Super Bowl
Inmates heard celebrating after power restored in federal jail
Show More
Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor
Viral Instagram egg had important message during Super Bowl
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them
Study: Obesity-related cancers on the rise in Millennials
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
More News