Oscars

Salma Hayek, Spike Lee join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

LOS ANGELES -- Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson have all signed on to present at the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Monday.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showstelevisionmovie news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020: Diane Warren hopes 11th time is the charm
What happens to red carpet looks after award shows?
Will Cynthia Erivo join the exclusive EGOT club this Oscars?
Oscars 2020: Everything we know about the show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot in Liberty County last year has passed away
Winter's not over: Temps drop from 80s to 30s this week
James Click new general manager of the Astros
Last 3 Houston rodeo concerts to be announced tomorrow
SPONSORED: Show the love with Chelsey's Valentine's fish fillet recipe
Pickup truck slams into 2 apartment homes after crash
Iowa Caucus 2020: Dems blame 'quality checks' on late results
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for February 3, 2020
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child hurt
How you can help grieving family of 7-year-old found dead
Fetus discovered at north Harris County work site
More TOP STORIES News