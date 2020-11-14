See how Nitya Capital redefines Real Estate Investment

Sponsored Content
Houston offers countless unique events, hot spots, and places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our November 19 segment, we spoke with the experts at Nitya Capital, a local company who is redefining real estate investment.
Nitya Capital is vertically integrated to have a deep focus on acquisitions, asset management and property management. Nitya is focused on the acquisition and management of multifamily, new development, and commercial office and retail assets. Since inception, they have acquired nearly 20,000 multifamily units, 1 million square feet of commercial office, hundreds of single-family homes and 300k square feet of retail / mixed-use. Nitya focuses on proprietary deal origination and leveraging the latest technology to maximize asset performance, ultimately to achieve compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors.
