Ryan Seacrest announces 11th media studio at children's hospital in Orlando

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Ryan Seacrest's family was in the audience of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday for a big announcement.

Seacrest, alongside guest host Elizabeth Banks, announced his family's charity was opening its 11th media studio inside of a children's hospital. This one is set for the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Seacrest's mother, father and sister Meredith were also very involved in getting this 11th Seacrest Studios underway for the children.

Their efforts began 10 years ago, when Seacrest was inspired by the children at the hospital in Orange County.

"These are bright kids with ambition, so we came up with the idea of building media centers in children's hospitals, like TV and radio studios," Seacrest said.

He feels they provide a welcome distraction from their treatments and ailments and that it gives the kids something productive to do that isn't just TV and video games.

You can learn more about the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Seacrest Studios by visiting: https://www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org/
