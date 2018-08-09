Schools close early for Beyoncé, Jay Z concert

Beyoncé and Jay Z are causing controversy in South Carolina.Officials with the Richland school district expect heavy traffic for the pair's concert, so the district is releasing early on Tuesday, Aug. 21.Six schools will let buses take kids home early to avoid heavy traffic. Some will leave as early as 11 a.m. because of a concert that starts at 7 p.m.Critics wonder how much this will cost taxpayers.The On the Run II concert is being held at the University of South Carolina's 80,000 seat football stadium.